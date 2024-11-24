Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 311,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,434 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.3% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE GFI opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $18.97.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1692 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

A number of research analysts have commented on GFI shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Investec raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.