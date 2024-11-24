Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.38 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1,674.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 110,342 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 800,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,125,000 after buying an additional 37,071 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 679,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,745,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after buying an additional 162,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $281.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $197.00 and a fifty-two week high of $307.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. UBS Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.