Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 768,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,771,000 after purchasing an additional 77,515 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $959,880,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 251,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $427.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $390.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $266.56 and a one year high of $428.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. This trade represents a 15.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,810.92. This trade represents a 11.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $337.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.25.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

