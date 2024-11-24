Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 9,138 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 548,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,138 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $8.39 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jason B. Daly sold 43,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $375,886.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,665 shares in the company, valued at $117,655.65. This trade represents a 76.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

