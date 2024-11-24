Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,175 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 8.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in Zscaler by 6.1% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.0% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.55.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,224,950.20. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,906,072.96. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $210.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.60. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of -527.39 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

