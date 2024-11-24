Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.37.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $189.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.56 and a 200-day moving average of $156.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $193.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

