Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Holdings Raised by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,236 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSE. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSE opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

