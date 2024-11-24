DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 44,009.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023,042 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 6,964.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,312,000 after acquiring an additional 161,776 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,547,000 after acquiring an additional 141,718 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,355,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $124.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $131.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Several analysts have commented on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.46.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

