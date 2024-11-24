eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 186,059 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $5,310,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in eBay by 794.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 62,719 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,725,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $242,584,000 after buying an additional 125,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 60,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $336,993.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,833,196.22. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.24 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

