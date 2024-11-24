Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s current price.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair raised Elastic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $98.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Elastic Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of ESTC opened at $108.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.42 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $487,605.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,737,387.50. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,380,342.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,393,522. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,772. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

