EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EME. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at $457,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 43.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $504.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.62. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.31 and a 12 month high of $532.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

