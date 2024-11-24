Empowered Funds LLC Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,465 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,195,521 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $228,655,000 after buying an additional 1,719,257 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 177.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,888 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $90,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,213 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 128.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 648,403 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 364,184 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,642,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 581.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 225,428 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,855,000 after buying an additional 192,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $51.27.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.