Empowered Funds LLC Has $693,000 Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 69.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLM. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of COLM opened at $83.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $87.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.26.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.17 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

