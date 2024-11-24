Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE AM opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $15.90.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on AM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,306. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

