Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

