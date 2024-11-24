Expand Energy Corporation Enters Into Underwriting Agreement for Senior Notes Offering

Get alerts:

On November 21, 2024, Expand Energy Corporation, a leading independent natural gas producer in the United States, announced that it had entered into an underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC, and BofA Securities, Inc. for a significant offering. The underwriting agreement pertains to an issuance and sale in an underwritten public offering of $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the company’s 5.700% Senior Notes due 2035.

The material terms of this offering were outlined in a prospectus supplement dated November 21, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The offering is registered with the SEC as per the company’s Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-283348) submitted on November 20, 2024. The completion of the transactions stipulated in the Underwriting Agreement is anticipated to occur on December 2, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

As per the Underwriting Agreement, customary indemnification and contribution provisions have been established between Expand Energy Corporation and the Underwriters. These provisions cover certain liabilities, including those under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

While summarizing the Underwriting Agreement, it is crucial to underscore that this description is not exhaustive and is contingent upon referencing the full text of the Underwriting Agreement, available as Exhibit 1.1 of the Current Report on Form 8-K submitted by the company.

Furthermore, it is noted that some of the Underwriters and their affiliates have previously engaged and may continue to engage in investment banking and other commercial activities with Expand Energy Corporation and its affiliates.

In a related move, on November 21, 2024, the company issued a press release disclosing the pricing of the Offering. This press release, annotated as Exhibit 99.1, does not constitute a filing for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or incorporate the liabilities associated with that section, unless explicitly done so in a future filing.

The Offering of the $750,000,000 Senior Notes due 2035 is a significant financial move for Expand Energy Corporation, aimed at strategic financial restructuring and operational enhancements. This initiative aligns with the company’s overarching objective to pioneer innovative and sustainable practices within the natural gas industry.

