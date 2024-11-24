Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stake Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $2,355.35 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,061.96 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 115.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,055.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1,724.47.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,964.92.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $215,146.60. This represents a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,890 shares of company stock worth $13,780,452 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

