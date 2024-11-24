First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Stake Increased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,235 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in First Financial by 6,849.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in First Financial in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Financial by 102.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THFF opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $588.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.47. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.95 million. First Financial had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

