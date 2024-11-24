FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Position Increased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,439,000 after buying an additional 97,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.
FTI Consulting Price Performance
NYSE:FCN opened at $201.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.12. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.93 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.
