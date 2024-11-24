GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.
GE Vernova Stock Up 2.7 %
GE Vernova stock opened at $349.16 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $357.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.05.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
