Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stake Lessened by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GNK stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $720.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $99.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

