Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $13,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Gentex by 3.1% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 4.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX opened at $30.40 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on GNTX. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

