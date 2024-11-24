GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Gravity were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Gravity by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gravity by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Gravity by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRVY opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.34. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $88.85.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics.

