GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,956,000 after purchasing an additional 182,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,572,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,480,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $13,684,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded Myers Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

MYE stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $414.70 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.23. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $23.63.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

