Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 283,190 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,772,000 after acquiring an additional 135,040 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,297,000 after acquiring an additional 97,924 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.5% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 687,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,964,000 after acquiring an additional 65,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 32.8% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,569,000 after acquiring an additional 63,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $199.55 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.60 and a 12 month high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.43.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

