Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the bank's stock.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.94. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $69.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $272.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.51 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,161.12. The trade was a 27.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 28.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2,193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

