Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.27% of Heritage Insurance worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 63.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 167,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 96,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 45.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 263.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 63,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 413.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 74,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 60,207 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HRTG opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $211.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.91 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 29.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Heritage Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

