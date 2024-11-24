Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 563 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.4% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $1,185,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 106,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $248.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.90. The company has a market cap of $699.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $152.71 and a one year high of $249.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

