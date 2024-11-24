Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) President Sells 77,105 Shares of Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) President Libor Michalek sold 77,105 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $4,940,888.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 159,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,217,491.92. This represents a 32.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Libor Michalek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Libor Michalek sold 100,000 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $6,200,000.00.

Affirm Price Performance

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $66.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 3.47. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $70.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Affirm from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Affirm by 82.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 80.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

