Insider Selling: Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) CEO Sells $10,435,500.00 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Abuhoff sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $10,435,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,358 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,044.04. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 2.30. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on INOD shares. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Innodata in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INOD. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Innodata in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Innodata by 38.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.