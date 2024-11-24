Insider Selling: Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Insider Sells 982,000 Shares of Stock

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD – Get Free Report) insider Craig Burton sold 982,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.71 ($4.36), for a total transaction of A$6,590,202.00 ($4,279,351.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Mader Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Mader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialist technical services in the mining, energy, and industrial sectors in Australia and internationally. It offers fabrication and line boring, electrical services, mechanical maintenance, and component exchange; infrastructure maintenance, rail services, power generation and marine, road transport maintenance, maintenance project, specialised tool hire, clean team, maintenance centre, and training and mentoring services.

