Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $754,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of Intuit by 11.6% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 141,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 57,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 15.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $768.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $737.44.

Intuit stock opened at $640.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $557.29 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $634.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,010.56. This trade represents a 89.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total transaction of $1,941,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

