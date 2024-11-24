Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco by 8.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $18.94.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -89.13%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

