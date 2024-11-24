iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Stock Position Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.71% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $108.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.83. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $110.89.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Read More

