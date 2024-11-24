iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 58,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. CAP Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 142,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 36,677 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1577 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.