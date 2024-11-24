iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 304,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 312,681 shares.The stock last traded at $46.90 and had previously closed at $46.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,909,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,168.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

