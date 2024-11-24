iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 349.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,241,000 after buying an additional 1,352,933 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,796,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4,746.7% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 365,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 358,094 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,475,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $42.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $43.07.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

