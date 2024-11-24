iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stake Boosted by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $115.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $117.72.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

