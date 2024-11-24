iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 146,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 16,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,857.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after buying an additional 284,932 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $51.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.