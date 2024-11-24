Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 4,194 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETD. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,197.35. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $913,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 2.1 %

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Shares of ETD stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $761.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.27. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $35.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

