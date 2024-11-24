Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Buckle by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle during the third quarter worth about $473,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Buckle by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKE shares. UBS Group upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Buckle Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:BKE opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $293.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.60 million. Buckle had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,046,825.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,924,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,688,978.84. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $661,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,029.50. This trade represents a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,931 shares of company stock worth $6,080,458. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

