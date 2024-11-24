Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. HSBC upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.37.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $189.84 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $193.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 159.53, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.43.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 410.08%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

