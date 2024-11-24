Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 3,885.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2,902.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZETA stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Zeta Global ( NYSE:ZETA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ZETA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, CFO Christopher E. Greiner purchased 7,975 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $149,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,330,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,804,188. This represents a 0.34 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven H. Gerber acquired 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $245,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,940,811 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,044.05. This trade represents a 0.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244. Insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

