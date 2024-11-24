Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 41.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.7% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 81.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

APAM opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

