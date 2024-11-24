Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 1,779 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after buying an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,646,000 after acquiring an additional 211,575 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,381,000 after acquiring an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $404.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $294.34 and a 12 month high of $410.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $390.59 and its 200 day moving average is $374.78.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.