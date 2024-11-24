Jennison Associates LLC Sells 49,946 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,946 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,596,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

NYSE:SITC opened at $16.10 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $137.65. The company has a market capitalization of $844.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $5.20. SITE Centers had a net margin of 164.10% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Compass Point cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $64.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.89.

About SITE Centers

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

