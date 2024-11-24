Jennison Associates LLC Sells 780 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 24.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at $116,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 40.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Sanmina by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Down 0.1 %

SANM opened at $79.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.15. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $86.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sanmina

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.