Jennison Associates LLC Takes $746,000 Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 45.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 31.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of CWK stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $16.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.