JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Howe & Rusling Inc.’s Largest Position

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.7% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $42,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

JPM opened at $248.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $152.71 and a 12 month high of $249.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.90. The company has a market cap of $699.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

