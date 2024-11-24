JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,219,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $257,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $1,185,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 106,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $248.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.90. The company has a market cap of $699.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $152.71 and a 12-month high of $249.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

